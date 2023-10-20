 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham enjoys outing with Lionel Messi, Tom Ford

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023

Victoria Beckham enjoys outing with Lionel Messi, Tom Ford
Victoria Beckham enjoys outing with Lionel Messi, Tom Ford

Victoria stuns in a plunging black blazer, styled with a pair of tight fitting trousers and loose hair waves, posing for a click with the football captain Lionel Messi and designer, Tom Ford.

The glimpse features Tom Ford in a shirt and jacket and Lionel Messi in a causal white shirt and jeans and Victoria captioned the post, “Amazing night in Miami x kisses xxxx."

Check it out Below:

She also introduced a new eyeliner, Cinnamon, to her Satin Kajal Liner range, in one of her Instagram videos.

The Say You’ll Be There singer she touched down Florida to watch the finale of Inter Miami's home game from the stands with her husband David Beckam, the current Miami co-owner.

The group mingled to celebrate the Inter Miami’s miraculous 2-2 draw with Florida Charlotte FC.

For those unversed, since the release of the Netflix blockbuster Beckham, the team has witnessed a steady increase in the club’s social following.

The documentary adeptly explores Beckhams' marriage and early romance, their family life, as well as charts David's footballing career after the 1998 men’s football World Cup with a record breaking 3.8 million views.

Miami, in a short span of two weeks, has gained a total of 50391 new followers on Instagram, according to Play Minesweeper experts.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s plans for upcoming memoir exposed video

Meghan Markle’s plans for upcoming memoir exposed
Britney Spears steps out for first time after dropping Justin Timberlake bombshells

Britney Spears steps out for first time after dropping Justin Timberlake bombshells
Prince William leaves ex-RAF serviceman in tears with kind gesture video

Prince William leaves ex-RAF serviceman in tears with kind gesture

Prince William’s seeing red as Prince Harr turn's Diana’s ghost into a TV prop

Prince William’s seeing red as Prince Harr turn's Diana’s ghost into a TV prop
Prince William shares video of conversation with Canadian Firefighters

Prince William shares video of conversation with Canadian Firefighters
King Charles won't see Prince Harry and Meghan's children this year

King Charles won't see Prince Harry and Meghan's children this year
Meghan Markle risks forcing Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle risks forcing Kate Middleton
Maluma announces girlfriend Susana's pregnancy in sweet music video for 'Procura'

Maluma announces girlfriend Susana's pregnancy in sweet music video for 'Procura'
Haydn Gwynne, who played Queen Camilla in 'The Windsors', dies of cancer

Haydn Gwynne, who played Queen Camilla in 'The Windsors', dies of cancer

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus reinvent ‘Wrecking Ball’ with touch of rock

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus reinvent ‘Wrecking Ball’ with touch of rock
Britney Spears recounts heartbreaking disappointments with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears recounts heartbreaking disappointments with Justin Timberlake
Prince Harry offers only the ‘occasional‘ crumb of detail video

Prince Harry offers only the ‘occasional‘ crumb of detail