Victoria Beckham enjoys outing with Lionel Messi, Tom Ford

Victoria stuns in a plunging black blazer, styled with a pair of tight fitting trousers and loose hair waves, posing for a click with the football captain Lionel Messi and designer, Tom Ford.

The glimpse features Tom Ford in a shirt and jacket and Lionel Messi in a causal white shirt and jeans and Victoria captioned the post, “Amazing night in Miami x kisses xxxx."

Check it out Below:

She also introduced a new eyeliner, Cinnamon, to her Satin Kajal Liner range, in one of her Instagram videos.



The Say You’ll Be There singer she touched down Florida to watch the finale of Inter Miami's home game from the stands with her husband David Beckam, the current Miami co-owner.

The group mingled to celebrate the Inter Miami’s miraculous 2-2 draw with Florida Charlotte FC.

For those unversed, since the release of the Netflix blockbuster Beckham, the team has witnessed a steady increase in the club’s social following.

The documentary adeptly explores Beckhams' marriage and early romance, their family life, as well as charts David's footballing career after the 1998 men’s football World Cup with a record breaking 3.8 million views.

Miami, in a short span of two weeks, has gained a total of 50391 new followers on Instagram, according to Play Minesweeper experts.

