Friday, October 20, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Britney Spears remembers ‘the fear’ of abortion ‘twenty years later’

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 20, 2023

Britney Spears has opened up on her experience with abortion during Justin Timberlake relationship.

In her memoir The Woman in Me, the singer shares that she got pregnant during her relationship with the Bye Bye Bye singer and had to go for an abortion as he didn’t want a baby.

Recalling the abortion, she shares that it had to be done at her home in order to avoid the news getting out.

“It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home,” she writes in The Woman in Me (via the Associated Press).

The singer describes the pain of the process as “excruciating” and admits to have been crying and sobbing until it was all over.”

“It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear,” she recalled.

Of the decision to abort the baby, the singer wrote, “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

