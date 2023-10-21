John Stamos on what kept him from a ‘George Clooney career’ after ‘Full House’

John Stamos knows what it was about him that kept him from a 'George Clooney' career in Hollywood

John Stamos thinks it was his alcohol addiction that kept him from a “George Clooney career,” as he reflects on his journey to sobriety in his new memoir If You Would Have Told Me.

The Full House star told The New York Times, “I would go into a party or a meeting, and I’d have to get a little drunk. ‘Hey, that makes me charming, that makes me funny — that makes me fuzzy.’ And people saw that.”

“There was a fuzz around me, women, the business. If I would’ve straightened out 10, 15 years sooner, I think I’d have been closer to a George Clooney career than I am now,” he said.

“Sobriety, I’m telling you, is a huge thing,” says the 60-year-old actor.

The actor has previously admitted that it was his DUI arrest in 2015 that woke him up to his alcohol addiction.

In his memoir, he reveals that when he woke up in the hospital, his Full House pal Bob Saget was in his hospital room with him.

“No judgment, just concern and love,” he penned.

“Luckily, I had my sisters, but I also had Fuller House,” he added.