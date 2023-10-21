 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

John Stamos on what kept him from a ‘George Clooney career’ after ‘Full House’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 21, 2023

John Stamos knows what it was about him that kept him from a George Clooney career in Hollywood
John Stamos knows what it was about him that kept him from a 'George Clooney' career in Hollywood

John Stamos thinks it was his alcohol addiction that kept him from a “George Clooney career,” as he reflects on his journey to sobriety in his new memoir If You Would Have Told Me.

The Full House star told The New York Times, “I would go into a party or a meeting, and I’d have to get a little drunk. ‘Hey, that makes me charming, that makes me funny — that makes me fuzzy.’ And people saw that.”

“There was a fuzz around me, women, the business. If I would’ve straightened out 10, 15 years sooner, I think I’d have been closer to a George Clooney career than I am now,” he said.

“Sobriety, I’m telling you, is a huge thing,” says the 60-year-old actor.

The actor has previously admitted that it was his DUI arrest in 2015 that woke him up to his alcohol addiction.

In his memoir, he reveals that when he woke up in the hospital, his Full House pal Bob Saget was in his hospital room with him.

“No judgment, just concern and love,” he penned.

“Luckily, I had my sisters, but I also had Fuller House,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s letting Netflix make TV sausage-making mince out of Diana

Prince Harry’s letting Netflix make TV sausage-making mince out of Diana
Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz unveil new joint album,release 'Presha': Video

Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz unveil new joint album,release 'Presha': Video
Britney Spears remembers ‘the fear’ of abortion ‘twenty years later’

Britney Spears remembers ‘the fear’ of abortion ‘twenty years later’
Actors stopped from dressing as Barbie and Spiderman on Halloween

Actors stopped from dressing as Barbie and Spiderman on Halloween

Britney Spears issues statement on shocking Justin Timberlake headlines

Britney Spears issues statement on shocking Justin Timberlake headlines
Prince Harry has $77m on the line so ‘silence is key’ with Netflix

Prince Harry has $77m on the line so ‘silence is key’ with Netflix
Adele extends gratitude to fans as she announces dates for more shows

Adele extends gratitude to fans as she announces dates for more shows

Prince Harry is happy on the sidelines with a golden muzzle on

Prince Harry is happy on the sidelines with a golden muzzle on
Prince Harry is living in one of the greatest unknowns of life

Prince Harry is living in one of the greatest unknowns of life
Meghan Markle’s plans for upcoming memoir exposed video

Meghan Markle’s plans for upcoming memoir exposed
Britney Spears steps out for first time after dropping Justin Timberlake bombshells

Britney Spears steps out for first time after dropping Justin Timberlake bombshells
Prince William leaves ex-RAF serviceman in tears with kind gesture video

Prince William leaves ex-RAF serviceman in tears with kind gesture