 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Priyanka Chopra Jonas rediscovers 'confidence' with abs transformation

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas rediscovers confidence with abs transformation
Priyanka Chopra Jonas rediscovers confidence with abs transformation

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about her inspiring journey towards rediscovering her confidence through a transformative experience with her abdominal muscles. The 41-year-old star, widely known for her role in Baywatch, revealed that a recent intense workout regimen, aimed at preparing her for an upcoming film, reignited her connection with her toned core. As a result, she has embraced a bolder fashion statement, confidently flaunting crop tops to showcase her impressive results.

In a candid interview with PopSugar, Priyanka shared her journey, saying, "I was training for a movie recently, and I had a reintroduction with my abs after a long time. I hadn't been confident about wearing crop tops and stuff like that." She also revealed that the initial fear and nervousness of donning a crop top in public quickly transformed into a newfound sense of empowerment and self-assuredness.

As a mother of a nine-month-old daughter, Malti, with her husband, Nick Jonas, Priyanka emphasized the importance of embracing one's individuality when it comes to fashion and confidence. She stated, "Confidence is about how you carry yourself once you let fashion resonate with how you're feeling and you find your mode of self-expression."

For Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this remarkable journey serves as a testament to the power of self-expression and the role fashion plays in helping individuals reconnect with their confidence, ultimately wearing their self-assuredness on the outside for the world to see.

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson slams NFL's Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance drama

Kelly Clarkson slams NFL's Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance drama
Grammy winning composer Danny Elfman responds to sexual misconduct claims

Grammy winning composer Danny Elfman responds to sexual misconduct claims
Scott Disick under fire for ignoring daughter's age-gap dating advice

Scott Disick under fire for ignoring daughter's age-gap dating advice
Paris Hilton teases electrifying return with 'Lighter' music video

Paris Hilton teases electrifying return with 'Lighter' music video

Britney Spears discovers 'Free Britney' movement from 'forced' rehab window

Britney Spears discovers 'Free Britney' movement from 'forced' rehab window
Will Kanye West challenge Joe Biden for US president's office in 2024?

Will Kanye West challenge Joe Biden for US president's office in 2024?
Britney Spears opens up about failed marriage with Kevin Federline

Britney Spears opens up about failed marriage with Kevin Federline
Lady Gaga rocks out with The Rolling Stones on their latest hit

Lady Gaga rocks out with The Rolling Stones on their latest hit
Adele extends Vegas Residency through 2024, adds more dates

Adele extends Vegas Residency through 2024, adds more dates
Beyoncé steals husband JAY-Z's beat for 'Church Girl's': Inside Scoop

Beyoncé steals husband JAY-Z's beat for 'Church Girl's': Inside Scoop
Martin Scorsese brushes off criticism on 'The Wolf of Wall Street' movie video

Martin Scorsese brushes off criticism on 'The Wolf of Wall Street' movie
Elle Fanning takes a bow on Broadway with star-studded cast

Elle Fanning takes a bow on Broadway with star-studded cast