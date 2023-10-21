 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Will Kanye West challenge Joe Biden for US president's office in 2024?

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Will Kanye West challenge Joe Biden for US president's office in 2024?

Rapper Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, is reportedly not running for the United States president's office in the 2024 elections. West surprised everyone in 2020 by announcing that he would be running as an independent presidential candidate. 

He failed to appear to be a major candidate in the contest, and his candidacy was widely viewed as a long-shot attempt.

According to Rolling Stones, the Chicago rapper's personal attorney has exclusively told the publication that the rapper won't be challenging Joe Biden for the office in 2024.

The publication reports that West's "Kanye 2020 political committee" has told the Federal Election Commission that they didn't raise any money and has set aside ZERO dollars for primaries in all 50 states.

He was never considered to be a serious candidate for the office, and during his previous bid, he was able to appear on the ballot in only 12 states as a third-party candidate.

West has since then made some controversial statements praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and got himself suspended for micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter.

West himself has not commented regarding his prospects of running for the US president's office in 2024. 

