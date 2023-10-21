 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Toby Keith set to perform first headlining shows post cancer diagnosis

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Toby Keith set to perform first headlining shows post cancer diagnosis
Toby Keith set to perform first headlining shows post cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith has resurfaced on the music scene since his cancer diagnosis in June 2022. He has announced that he'll be playing at two shows on December 10 and 11 at Dolby Live, Park MGM in Las Vegas. 

These would be his first headlining shows since he started his battle with cancer.

According to Deadline, Toby Keith shared a video in which he stated, "Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It's been a while, and you know what I have been doing."

He continued, "I have been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty's riding shotgun."

Toby added, "He’s letting me drive for some reason, but we’re making a big announcement. I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas."

The singer stated that he had two options: The first was to sit there and do nothing like he has been, and the second option was to get up and not give up.

He declared that his shows which coincide with the 2023 Wrangler National Final Rodeo in Las Vegas, to be a kind of rehab show for him.

Toby shared a health update last month, September 2023, when he made an appearance at the first People's Choice Country Awards and stated, "I am doing alright. I lean on my faith and I just pray and lean into it." 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker teases fans with sneak peeks of upcoming album video

Travis Barker teases fans with sneak peeks of upcoming album
Kelly Clarkson slams NFL's Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance drama

Kelly Clarkson slams NFL's Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance drama
Grammy winning composer Danny Elfman responds to sexual misconduct claims

Grammy winning composer Danny Elfman responds to sexual misconduct claims
Scott Disick under fire for ignoring daughter's age-gap dating advice

Scott Disick under fire for ignoring daughter's age-gap dating advice
Paris Hilton teases electrifying return with 'Lighter' music video

Paris Hilton teases electrifying return with 'Lighter' music video

Britney Spears discovers 'Free Britney' movement from 'forced' rehab window

Britney Spears discovers 'Free Britney' movement from 'forced' rehab window
Will Kanye West challenge Joe Biden for US president's office in 2024?

Will Kanye West challenge Joe Biden for US president's office in 2024?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas rediscovers 'confidence' with abs transformation

Priyanka Chopra Jonas rediscovers 'confidence' with abs transformation
Britney Spears opens up about failed marriage with Kevin Federline

Britney Spears opens up about failed marriage with Kevin Federline
Lady Gaga rocks out with The Rolling Stones on their latest hit

Lady Gaga rocks out with The Rolling Stones on their latest hit
Adele extends Vegas Residency through 2024, adds more dates

Adele extends Vegas Residency through 2024, adds more dates
Beyoncé steals husband JAY-Z's beat for 'Church Girl's': Inside Scoop

Beyoncé steals husband JAY-Z's beat for 'Church Girl's': Inside Scoop