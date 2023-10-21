Toby Keith set to perform first headlining shows post cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith has resurfaced on the music scene since his cancer diagnosis in June 2022. He has announced that he'll be playing at two shows on December 10 and 11 at Dolby Live, Park MGM in Las Vegas.

These would be his first headlining shows since he started his battle with cancer.

According to Deadline, Toby Keith shared a video in which he stated, "Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It's been a while, and you know what I have been doing."

He continued, "I have been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty's riding shotgun."



Toby added, "He’s letting me drive for some reason, but we’re making a big announcement. I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas."

The singer stated that he had two options: The first was to sit there and do nothing like he has been, and the second option was to get up and not give up.

He declared that his shows which coincide with the 2023 Wrangler National Final Rodeo in Las Vegas, to be a kind of rehab show for him.

Toby shared a health update last month, September 2023, when he made an appearance at the first People's Choice Country Awards and stated, "I am doing alright. I lean on my faith and I just pray and lean into it."