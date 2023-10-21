 
entertainment
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Travis Kelce plans to meet ladylove Taylor Swift after she resumes The Eras Tour

Travis Kelce plans to meet ladylove Taylor Swift after she resumes The Eras Tour

Travis Kelve and Taylor Swift already have a plan in place for when the popstar goes back to her The Eras Tour, revealed an insider.

Sharing insight details into their romance, a source told US Weekly that the duo is not in love yet. However, they are headed in that direction.

The insider said, “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction.”

“Friends think they’re in love,” the insider added before sharing how the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star will manage to stay in touch once she resumes her tour.

“He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the source said. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

“Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis,” the insider said of the singer. “She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him.”

The source continued, “She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”

“Travis is someone who is so different for her. With him it’s easy,” the tipster said. "She doesn’t have to worry about anything.”

The insider went on to note that Taylor trusts Travis’ intentions as she is not afraid that he is with her for her fame or her money.

“He has his own career and money,” the insider said. “So he’s not with her for the wrong reasons. He has his own successful career and understands the demands.”

“There’s no drama and they’re happy. He’ll visit, she’ll visit. It’s working for them.”

