Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s entire relationship timeline: Recap

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline has just been referenced by the NFL star himself.

For those unversed, the couple first sparked dating rumors back in September, and even ended up attending a handful of Kelce’s games at the time.

The duo seemingly confirmed their romance back in October, when they were papped holding hands outside a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

At the time the paid was still in “super early days” and had just started getting to know each other.

At the time they were “just hanging out” and there “was no pressure.”

Friendship Bracelets on July 26, 2023:

Even before that however, Kelce was often seen in attendance for Taylor’s events, like the Eras Tour, on July 8 as well as around July 26, when Kelce admits to trying to give Taylor his phone number.

He explained the thought process behind this, in an interview for the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.

At the time he said, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he also added.

Travis Kelce’s brother Jason Playing Coy:

Even Kelce’s brother Jason ended up playing coy, whenever asked about the dating rumors.

At the time, Jason even told retired NFL star Tony Gonzalez, “Ever since Catching Kelce everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life.”

But “I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

For those unversed, this happened back in September on the 14, 2023.

Travis Kelce’s Dealbreakers In A Relationship:

Shortly after that, Kelce also dished on what his deal breakers are, in relationships.

He broke this down while speaking on the Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast and said, “High maintenance, I’m out the door.”

After all, “My mother is an absolute angel so I kind of base who I look at based off of how kind-hearted and sweet my mother is.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Confirmation:

It was only on September 20, 2023 that Jason broke his silence over the dating rumors and called them “100 percent true.”

He broke it down during an appearance on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP.

At the time he said, “It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life.”

But, “having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening.”

Travis Kelce Left ‘Ball’ in Taylor Swift’s Court:

It was only after September 21, 2023 that Travis decided to break his silence on the entire matter and admitted he “threw the ball in Swift’s court” with an invitation to Arrowhead Stadium for his game.

At the time he had told her, "I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.”