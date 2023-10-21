 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce recalls ‘pure terror’ in big moment with Taylor Swift

Mason Hughes

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Travis Kelce has just shed some light into the biggest ordeal he’s ever faced, in conversations with Taylor Swift.

He broke all of this down while sitting down for a brand-new episode of the New Heights podcast.

The interview also included Kelce’s brother Pro Bowler Jason Kelce.

During the course of the interview the two brothers dished over the possibility of their father talking to Swift because “you know dad like I know dad.”

To this his brother Jason responded by saying, “Which is, he shouldn't be talking to Taylor Swift.

After erupting into a fit of giggles Travis finally broke his silence and admitted that, that conversation was ultimately “terrifying” and “I felt terrible” as a result.

Seemingly poking fun at the whole situation, Jason also posed a scenario and said, “if you see Dad talking to anybody and you can't hear what's happening, who knows where that conversation's going?”

To this Travis simply responded by saying, “All he’s doing is just absolutely pumping her up” because “he started listening to her music a little more.”

