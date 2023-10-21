 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles unable to oust Prince Andrew from crown estate-owned royal lodge

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, October 21, 2023

King Charles unable to oust Prince Andrew from crown estate-owned royal lodge
King Charles unable to oust Prince Andrew from crown estate-owned royal lodge

King Charles cannot throw his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, from the Royal Lodge as he has no power to do so, revealed an expert.

Speaking with The Express, Marlene Koenig, a Royal expert, disclosed that Andrew's position at the Royal Lodge is secure due to a 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate.

The Duke of York assumed this lease after the passing of his grandmother, investing his own funds to finance extensive repairs needed on the property.

"There is no scandal about Royal Lodge. The King does not own it. He cannot kick him [Andrew] out of it because it is owned by the Crown Estate," Koenig explained. "Andrew has a 75-year lease for Royal Lodge. The lease is with the Crown Estate.”

She added. “There were agreements with the lease, and he invested his own money to fund major repairs when he acquired the lease after the death of his grandmother. The property needed a lot of work, and he paid for that work."

In response to concerns about Andrew's ability to finance the necessary repairs, Koenig highlighted that he possesses income sources, including a Navy pension and trust funds from the late Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who also resides at the Royal Lodge, may also contribute financially, thanks to her various business ventures, the expert claimed.

However, Koenig went on to clarify that Andrew is unlikely to resume royal engagements and patronages despite attending family events.

"There's nothing wrong with Andrew joining his brother for church or attending a ceremony to honor his parents because yes, the Queen was his mother,” she said.

“Those are family events, but there is no way he will be undertaking royal engagements or returning to his patronages," Koenig concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton takes away Meghan Markle’s only talent

Kate Middleton takes away Meghan Markle’s only talent
Kate, William waiting for Harry and Meghan to ‘run out’ of ‘ammunition’

Kate, William waiting for Harry and Meghan to ‘run out’ of ‘ammunition’
Meghan Markle to destroy Kate Middleton image in bombshell memoir?

Meghan Markle to destroy Kate Middleton image in bombshell memoir?
Britney Spears recalls relationship fracture with Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears recalls relationship fracture with Jamie Lynn Spears
Irina Shayk ‘annoyed’ at Gigi Hadid for dating Bradley Cooper?

Irina Shayk ‘annoyed’ at Gigi Hadid for dating Bradley Cooper?
Justin Timberlake's tone-deaf reaction during Britney Spears' abortion revealed

Justin Timberlake's tone-deaf reaction during Britney Spears' abortion revealed
Britney Spears accused of not telling whole truth about Wade Robson affair

Britney Spears accused of not telling whole truth about Wade Robson affair
Emily Blunt recalls her ‘appalling’ behavior against restaurant server

Emily Blunt recalls her ‘appalling’ behavior against restaurant server
Travis Kelce recalls ‘pure terror’ in big moment with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recalls ‘pure terror’ in big moment with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's intentions for Taylor Swift relationship exposed

Travis Kelce's intentions for Taylor Swift relationship exposed
Scott Disick being ‘extra proactive’ for 'pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick being ‘extra proactive’ for 'pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s entire relationship timeline: Recap

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s entire relationship timeline: Recap