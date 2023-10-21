King Charles unable to oust Prince Andrew from crown estate-owned royal lodge

King Charles cannot throw his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, from the Royal Lodge as he has no power to do so, revealed an expert.



Speaking with The Express, Marlene Koenig, a Royal expert, disclosed that Andrew's position at the Royal Lodge is secure due to a 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate.

The Duke of York assumed this lease after the passing of his grandmother, investing his own funds to finance extensive repairs needed on the property.

"There is no scandal about Royal Lodge. The King does not own it. He cannot kick him [Andrew] out of it because it is owned by the Crown Estate," Koenig explained. "Andrew has a 75-year lease for Royal Lodge. The lease is with the Crown Estate.”

She added. “There were agreements with the lease, and he invested his own money to fund major repairs when he acquired the lease after the death of his grandmother. The property needed a lot of work, and he paid for that work."

In response to concerns about Andrew's ability to finance the necessary repairs, Koenig highlighted that he possesses income sources, including a Navy pension and trust funds from the late Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who also resides at the Royal Lodge, may also contribute financially, thanks to her various business ventures, the expert claimed.

However, Koenig went on to clarify that Andrew is unlikely to resume royal engagements and patronages despite attending family events.

"There's nothing wrong with Andrew joining his brother for church or attending a ceremony to honor his parents because yes, the Queen was his mother,” she said.

“Those are family events, but there is no way he will be undertaking royal engagements or returning to his patronages," Koenig concluded.