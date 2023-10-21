Kate, William waiting for Harry and Meghan to ‘run out’ of ‘ammunition’

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly “very concerned” with what Meghan Markle may right in her alleged autobiography.



The Royal lovebirds fear that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will follow in footsteps of her husband Prince Harry and expose private details of the family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are mostly afraid about what Meghan will pen about her relationship with Kate and the infamous “tiara-gate.”

However, they have planned to stay “quiet” no matter what bombshell Meghan may throw in front of them via her memoir, an expert has revealed.

In a conversation with Fabulous, Phil Dampier said, "The royals will assume the worst and brace themselves for more revelations.”

"It would only make the relations much worse, but I still don’t think the royals will hit back,” he shared. "They will stay quiet and soak it up, even though they will be deeply hurt by it.

"Their policy was for Harry and Meghan to run out of ammunition, but unfortunately they have plenty left in the form of a Meghan book.

"There is nothing she won't twist to justify her position."