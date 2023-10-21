Travis Kelce speaks about Taylor Swift Halloween costume

The Kansas City Chiefs end is reportedly dating Taylor Swift but the pair has kept mum on their romance.

Although he has mentioned the singer in multiple conversations since she first appeared in one of his games, he fell short of confirming that they are a couple.

Travis Kelce recently shared tips on how fans can create costumes resembling himself and his rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for Halloween.

The relationship has marked a collision between two of the most powerful forces in American pop culture, with Swift in the middle of her "Eras Tour," and the National Football League.

"The moustache is slowly starting to disappear but I tell you what man, that 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic for a little bit," he told reporters on Friday.

"I had it when I met Taylor for the first time, so I guess my ‘stache ... maybe a bracelet or something."

Kelce also commented on his short cameo in "Saturday Night Live" last weekend, in which Taylor Swift also introduced musical artist Ice Spice's second performance.

"They asked me if I kind of wanted to end the skit that was about me and Taylor's takeover of the NFL games, which was hilarious," Kelce said.