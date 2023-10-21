Victoria Beckham sends birthday greetings to Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 43rd birthday. Thousands of her fans on Saturday took to social media websites to wish her on her birthday.

The reality TV star used her Instagram stories to re-share some of the wishes she received from her close friends and colleagues.

Prominent among those whose birthday wishes she posted to her Instagram stories was the one sent to her by Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham's wife had posted a picture of Kim Kardashian to send birthday greetings to the socialite.

Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham spent some time together after the latter attended an Inter-Miami game in July.



Kardashian had also posted pictures with Victoria and David Beckham on her Instagram account where she is followed by millions of people.



