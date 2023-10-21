Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce: An astrologer weighs in

Lover singer Taylor Swift and the love-struck footballer Travis Kelce have had fans blushing for quite a while now and a famed astrologer has some thoughts about whether this marriage will last.

According to the celebrity astrologer, the Cruel Summer singeris a Sagittarius with a hefty quantity of Capricorn in her that makes her more inclined towards a serious relationship and deep connections.

He started the conversation off by saying, "So when Taylor falls for these guys, she will be falling hard and with all of her being. 'She will literally give everything she's got to a relationship."

Libra happens to be the most suited partner for the heartthrob singer, the astrologer said.

For those unversed, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not only a Libra, but also has his moon energy in Sagittarius that makes him just the perfect match for the pop star.

Elaborating on their destined pairing, Tor added, "The most compatible star sign for Taylor is Libra – the Sagittarius and Libra pairing is ideal."

For those unversed, the romance between field-finesse Travis and his lady-love Taylor sparked when the 34 year old footballer tried to give his number via a friendship bracelet to the 33 year old singer during one of the stops at her Eras Tour.

The couple later, confirmed their affair in October when they were clicked holding hands outside a Saturday Night Live after party.