Saturday, October 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham put on a stylish display at Miami restaurant

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Victoria Beckham displayed her sense of style once again doing her latest outing with her husband David Beckham.

The couple were at their friend David Grutman's Italian restaurant’s opening in Miami on Friday.

The former Spice Girl wore a chic black blazer dress which put her long legs on display. The fashion designer added inches to her frame with stilettos.

Meanwhile, soccer star David went for an all-black shirt and trousers look, for the event held at Casadonna.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the couple’s feud with Top Gun star Tome Cruise is still heated, with the star “still angry” at them.

Cruise reportedly feels “taken advantage of” by the couple, as he threw a lavish welcome party for them in 2007 when they moved to Los Angeles, and introduced David to the who’s who of Hollywood.

Afterward, the couple fell out with the star, with insiders claiming that the reason was that Cruise put too much pressure on the couple to join the Church of Scientology.

 “Tom did everything for them when they first moved to L.A. He practically gave them the keys to the city," said a source to The National Enquirer.

They continued, “He threw them a party to meet everyone important, and the moment they were established they chucked him!”

