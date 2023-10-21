Selena Gomez stuns in all-black ensemble during Malibu dinner with friends

Selena Gomez is enjoying back-to-back outings with pals in Malibu

Selena Gomez and her friends had a great time at Nobu in Malibu last Friday.

The 31-year-old singer seemed to be enjoying the night, putting her arm around one of her pals while leaving the popular celebrity restaurant.

The Back to You hitmaker sported an all-black ensemble, featuring a T-shirt under a draped jacket.

This comes after the singer was recently seen enjoying a night out with bestie Taylor Swift and pal Zoë Kravitz, where she sported a casual look, wearing blue jeans and a black coat and top with white sandals. She put her short hair in a slick ponytail and kept her makeup minimal.

On the work front, Selena is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming musical crime comedy film, Emilia Perez, in which she will share the screen with Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon.

The movie's storyline revolves around a Mexican crime lord's quest to undergo a sex change operation and subsequently going on the run.

Filming for the project kicked off in Paris in April, following several months of delays.

During her time in the City of Lights this past June, Gomez shared a series of photos on her Instagram, and appreciated the city’s hospitality, writing, “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all.”