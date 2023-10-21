 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Selena Gomez stuns in all-black ensemble during Malibu dinner with friends

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Selena Gomez is enjoying back-to-back outings with pals in Malibu
Selena Gomez is enjoying back-to-back outings with pals in Malibu

Selena Gomez and her friends had a great time at Nobu in Malibu last Friday.

The 31-year-old singer seemed to be enjoying the night, putting her arm around one of her pals while leaving the popular celebrity restaurant.

The Back to You hitmaker sported an all-black ensemble, featuring a T-shirt under a draped jacket.

This comes after the singer was recently seen enjoying a night out with bestie Taylor Swift and pal Zoë Kravitz, where she sported a casual look, wearing blue jeans and a black coat and top with white sandals. She put her short hair in a slick ponytail and kept her makeup minimal.

On the work front, Selena is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming musical crime comedy film, Emilia Perez, in which she will share the screen with Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon.

The movie's storyline revolves around a Mexican crime lord's quest to undergo a sex change operation and subsequently going on the run.

Filming for the project kicked off in Paris in April, following several months of delays.

During her time in the City of Lights this past June, Gomez shared a series of photos on her Instagram, and appreciated the city’s hospitality, writing, “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William steps up as Kate Middleton takes a break from work video

Prince William steps up as Kate Middleton takes a break from work
Kim Kardashian takes Beverly Hills by storm with Kendall, Kylie Kenner

Kim Kardashian takes Beverly Hills by storm with Kendall, Kylie Kenner
Prince Harry is unaffected by Diana’s exploitation after death video

Prince Harry is unaffected by Diana’s exploitation after death
Meghan Markle ignores Maren Moris who defended her after Netflix documentary? video

Meghan Markle ignores Maren Moris who defended her after Netflix documentary?

Khloé Kardashian pens lengthy birthday note to ‘resilient’ Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian pens lengthy birthday note to ‘resilient’ Kim Kardashian

Prince William is feeling sick to his stomach over Prince Harry video

Prince William is feeling sick to his stomach over Prince Harry
Singer Marin Moris shares cryptic message for ex-husband after divorce

Singer Marin Moris shares cryptic message for ex-husband after divorce

Sofía Vergara spotted on date night with surgeon Justin Saliman

Sofía Vergara spotted on date night with surgeon Justin Saliman

Princess Eugenie brands sister Beatrice 'annoying': 'She is a legend'

Princess Eugenie brands sister Beatrice 'annoying': 'She is a legend'
Prince Harry’s sticking to employer whose budget’s the GDP of a small country video

Prince Harry’s sticking to employer whose budget’s the GDP of a small country
Britney Spears promises conservatorship secrets ‘never before shared’

Britney Spears promises conservatorship secrets ‘never before shared’
Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite’ for using his own life for commercial ends

Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite’ for using his own life for commercial ends