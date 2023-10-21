Prince William steps up as Kate Middleton takes a break from work

 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Prince William on Saturday paid tribute to the rangers who have risked their lives in the fight to protect some of "our most endangered species."

Taking to Instagram, the future king shared a video released by United for Wildlife.

The Prince of Wales stepped up to assume responsibilities as his wife took a break from work.

Kate Middleton is taking a break from her royal duties to spend time with her children, according to a report.

According to mirror.co.uk, "It seems the Princess could be currently enjoying a break in her busy diary for the rest of this week and all of next week - and it's all down to her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis."


