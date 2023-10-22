Rihanna plans a million dollar comeback after 5 years

Rihanna is reportedly secretly planning a million dollar tour after years-long break from music.

The R&B singer has been preparing a £32 million global tour for 2024–2025 after breaking a whopping deal with Live Nation. Rihanna is also rumoured to be working on two new albums.

A insider told Mirror, "Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation.”

Moreover, they claimed that amid raising her small family, the 35-year-old singer’s creative team is organising on a world tour in Los Angeles.

The news comes after Rihanna gave birth to her second son Riot Rose Mayers with A$AP Rocky.

After being professionally associated since 2013, the couple began dating in 2020. The pair ignited rumors of marriage after they attended Cannes Lions Festival in June 2023.

The tipster concluded that Rihanna will only commence the tour when she is fully prepared to resume her career.