 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Rihanna plans a million dollar comeback after 5 years

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Rihanna plans a million dollar comeback after 5 years
Rihanna plans a million dollar comeback after 5 years

Rihanna is reportedly secretly planning a million dollar tour after years-long break from music.

The R&B singer has been preparing a £32 million global tour for 2024–2025 after breaking a whopping deal with Live Nation. Rihanna is also rumoured to be working on two new albums.

A insider told Mirror, "Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation.”

Moreover, they claimed that amid raising her small family, the 35-year-old singer’s creative team is organising on a world tour in Los Angeles.

The news comes after Rihanna gave birth to her second son Riot Rose Mayers with A$AP Rocky.

After being professionally associated since 2013, the couple began dating in 2020. The pair ignited rumors of marriage after they attended Cannes Lions Festival in June 2023.

The tipster concluded that Rihanna will only commence the tour when she is fully prepared to resume her career. 

More From Entertainment:

Ruby Rose rescues SAG-AFTRA from Halloween announcement criticism

Ruby Rose rescues SAG-AFTRA from Halloween announcement criticism
King Charles needs to do more for Meghan Markle after her regal captivity video

King Charles needs to do more for Meghan Markle after her regal captivity
'Saturday Night Live' takes a jab at Jada Pinkett for Will Smith separation video

'Saturday Night Live' takes a jab at Jada Pinkett for Will Smith separation
Priyanka Chopra reveals the scariest part about being a mother

Priyanka Chopra reveals the scariest part about being a mother
Drew Barrymore reveals how Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce inspired her dating game

Drew Barrymore reveals how Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce inspired her dating game
Brooklyn Beckham grills haters over cooking videos: 'I don't care'

Brooklyn Beckham grills haters over cooking videos: 'I don't care'
SAG-AFTRA refuses to walk back on Halloween costumes rule

SAG-AFTRA refuses to walk back on Halloween costumes rule
Travis Scott rescues fan amid first concert since Astroworld tragedy video

Travis Scott rescues fan amid first concert since Astroworld tragedy
Kourtney makes amends with Kim Kardashian on her birthday?

Kourtney makes amends with Kim Kardashian on her birthday?
Kanye West kisses huge concert in Italy goodbye?

Kanye West kisses huge concert in Italy goodbye?
Netflix's Kevin Hart & Chris Rock documentary: A deep dive inside

Netflix's Kevin Hart & Chris Rock documentary: A deep dive inside
Britney Spears makes cryptic change to Instagram amid memoir controversy

Britney Spears makes cryptic change to Instagram amid memoir controversy