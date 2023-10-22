 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince George warned the ‘clock is ticking’ for marriage

King Charles has just been warned about the need to eradicate the ‘Darwinian survival gene’ that seems to survive by keeping its female members in “regal captivity.”

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniel Elser.

She weighed in on all of this, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she branded King Charles’ silence over the “regal captivity” many of the royal women go through during their time in the Royal Family.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “the monarchy has shown itself to be an organism which possesses a certain Darwinian survival gene,” especially when it comes to “women who marry into it”.

She even issued a warning to King Charles, in regards to Prince George and Prince Louis’ future.

She believes, “The clock is ticking for the next generation, for the partners that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might pick.”

So “the Palace has to, it must, do better,” she also asked in the middle of her piece.

“Otherwise, one day, we are going to be having exactly this same conversation when The Crown season 14 inevitably comes out,” Ms Elser also added before signing off. 

