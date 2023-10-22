‘BECKHAM’ director says David Beckham calling out Victoria was ‘unscripted’

file footage





Beckham director Fisher Stevens recently opened up about the project and shared an interesting tidbit about the moment David Beckham called out his wife Victoria when she said she was brought up “middle-class.”

Stevens revealed that during the interview with Victoria, David unexpectedly made an appearance and caught the attention of the cameras. The director shared that David’s lines were not scripted, and he was not supposed to be at home at the time.

“It was our first interview with Victoria — and, honestly, I had no idea David was listening. He was supposed to be taking [his daughter] Harper to school," Stevens told The Hollywood Reporter. "I guess he got back and decided that he was going to kind of listen in to the interview."

He revealed that the moment was captured on camera by his skilled cameraman: "I have a great cameraman, and he just knew to just go right on his face when he popped in beyond the door. I knew it was great. But at the same time, oh my God, I told him he had to leave. I’m like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to get out of here and let me talk to your wife. Come on.’ But I was really glad we got that."