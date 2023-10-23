Prince Harry’s ‘gruesome twosome’ is homeless in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly have no chance at holding down a home in the UK, given how homeless they’ve been looking

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson issued these claims and admissions.

Everything went down during one of his interviews for TalkTV.

While referencing Prince Harry’s plans to rent a place in Kensington Palace and said, “I can see it happening, but I cannot see, in a million years, Meghan spending much time over here again.”

He also added, “My belief is, Meghan will never step foot in this country again. This story emulates from the suggestion that Harry has applied to rent an apartment in Kensington Palace, and speculation is that this will mean 'the gruesome twosome,' the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain. I’m not buying it, are you?”

Later on into the chat he also said, “I believe the situation is, Harry is homeless in the U.K” given “the king’s taken his property away. Their life is in California”

Not to mention its apparent that “everything is focused on California,” so “what Harry needs is just somewhere to lay his head when he’s over.”