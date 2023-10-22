 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Ben Affleck drops generous gratuity to valet during lunch with daughters

Ben Affleck was papped tipping a $100 bill to a valet.

This kind gesture was reciprocated by the valet staff with big smiles.

The Daredevil actor spent quality time with daughters Seraphina and Emme enjoying lunch at Shutters restaurant in Santa Monica.

While grabbing lunch, Ben opted for a rather causal look in a blue fitted jeans and a grey t-shirt paired with causal white sneakers.

Seraphina and Emme also shared the casual attire for their time out. Serephina was spotted in a vest over a black t-shirt with brown cargo shorts styled with white sneakers, while Emme sported a black Converse sneakers and black shorts with a grey shirt.

After mealtime, the trio departed for their next afternoon destination.

During this family time, Ain’t Your Mama singer Jennifer Lopez, was,  not part of the outing. 

Affleck, 51, shares 14-year-old Seraphina with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51, along with the 17-year-old daughter Violet.

Jennifer, 54, on the other hand has, two 15-year-old twins Emme, who uses pronouns they/them, and Max parented with ex-husband and Mark Anthony, 55. 

