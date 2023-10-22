Priyanka Chopra reveals her ‘10 minute’ quick and easy dressing routine

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'doesn't have the patience' to spend hours getting dressed

Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas may take all the time in the world to get dressed for red carpets, but she doesn’t have the patience to spend more than 10 minutes getting dressed for a low-key outing.

"I can take literally 10 minutes to get out of the door," she told PEOPLE. "I can be ready ... in 10 minutes if I know I'm not in front of a camera."

She admitted candidly that she doesn’t "have the patience" to take any longer than 10 to get dressed.

"When your job is getting dressed for a living, then you don't see the glamor of it at home,” she added with a chuckle.

Explaining her process of getting ready to step out, she said that she simplifies the process by choosing between two dresses.

"I'll find two outfits that I like, I'll decide which one I prefer, and then my hair and makeup is dictated by whatever the outfit is.” (sic)

"And then it's usually a quick low bun, a ponytail, a top knot — one of those three different variants — and quick makeup. I hardly do any base, so I'll do mascara and a deep mouth, and I'm ready to go with some jewelry," added Priyanka.