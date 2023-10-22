 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Victoria Beckham and Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy stylish 'girls lunch' in Miami

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 22, 2023

It was a weekend of fun and fashion for Victoria Beckham and Antonela Roccuzzo as they stepped out for a Saturday "girls lunch" in Miami.

With their husbands away, the two stylish ladies made the most of their time together, attending a fashion show for their friend Isabela Grutman and her line Rangel.

Dressed to impress, Victoria and Antonela showcased their individual fashion flair as they enjoyed a day of camaraderie and style.

Victoria Beckham, known for her impeccable sense of style, donned a stunning full-length white dress that exuded elegance and sophistication. Paired with black heels, her ensemble was a perfect balance of classic and contemporary.

Meanwhile, Antonela Roccuzzo opted for a sleek black number that showcased her toned midriff, adding a touch of allure to her overall look.

The occasion for their outing was a fashion show featuring Isabela Grutman's line, Rangel. As friends of the designer, Victoria and Antonela were keen to support her latest creations.

Victoria Beckham and Antonela Roccuzzo share another common feature - their husbands' involvement in the world of soccer.

Antonela is the wife of Lionel Messi, who recently joined Inter Miami, while Victoria is married to David Beckham, co-owner of the same club.

The two women have been spotted together at Inter Miami soccer matches, showing their support for their husbands' team.

