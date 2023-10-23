Fans share mixed responses to Rihanna’s ‘world tour’

 
Monday, October 23, 2023
The internet went into overdrive after it was reported Rihanna was making a comeback after seven years with a world tour and two albums. Absorbing the explosive news, fans' emotions varied from euphoria to skepticism.

Recently, a bird chirped to the Mirror, “Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation. The deal was created to facilitate a world tour, and her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles putting it all together as she raises her family.”

It continued, “She’ll press play on the live show once she’s ready to go back to work and has two albums’ worth of material to release once she’s back.”

On the internet, however, the fans' responses were divided on the expected tour. The Rap-Up assorts the following comments.

“I’m not believing it ’til I’m standing in that arena as she performs songs from those ‘two albums,” one user commented.

Another added, “Does Rihanna know Rihanna is planning a major comeback tour for 2024/2025?”

Meanwhile, Rihanna's last album, Anti, was rolled out in 2016. Last February, the megastar performed at the Super Bowl.

