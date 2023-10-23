Jake Bloom's secret role in Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone friendship

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the bodybuilding turned Hollywood actor, has recently revealed how an esteemed Hollywood lawyer, Jake Bloom, helped him get over his rivalry with another Hollywood stalwart, Sylvester Stallone, and make peace with him.

The legendary lawyer died earlier this September at the age of 81, and his memorial service was held just last week.

According to Page Six, the former California governor told many of Bloom's friends that he despised Stallone, and they used to compare almost everything, ranging from their muscle size to their paychecks.

He revealed that he got furious after learning that Bloom had signed a deal with his rival, adding that the late lawyer got him angrier in 1991 when he decided to bring Stallone in of the famous deal as an owner of the Hollywood-themed chain restaurant in 1991, along with Bruce Willis, Bloom himself and various others.

He said that Bloom convinced him by saying that it would be good for business to have Stallone on board.

Later, Arnold and Stallone became friends and even spent a lot of time flying around the world to promote the burger joint.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jake Bloom was an iconic movie star lawyer for the movie star era. He represented several acclaimed figures in his legal career, including George Lucas, John Hughes, Martin Scorsese, Bruce Willis, and Jackie Chan.