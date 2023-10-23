Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game to back 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce

As the budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is going on strong, the pop icon turned up at the Arrowhead stadium for the latter's match against the Los Angeles Chargers.



Rocking a Chiefs top, the Everyday crooner was snapped with the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes's wife and brother, Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes.

Earlier, the CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson relayed her chat with the NFL's tight end, revealing, "For those asking #TravisKelce told me he expects #TaylorSwift to be in the stadium today."

However, the journalist cautioned, "of course it could change," adding, "It would be her first CBS game."

Last week, Taylor appeared in the Chiefs' game, where they triumphed over the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

In other news, an insider shared why the Grammy winner attracted so close to the 33-year-old.

"Travis is someone who is so different for her" and "with him it's easy" because "she doesn't have to worry about anything," the tipster tattled to the Us Weekly.

The bird chirped, "He has his own career and money," and because of that, Taylor is sure "he's not with her for the wrong reasons."

The insider continued, "he has his own successful career and understands the demands, adding, "There's no drama and they're happy" in their bubble."

Summarizing their budding romance, the source said, "Often times, "he'll visit" or "she'll visit", and it's something that's "working for them."