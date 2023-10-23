 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry makes 'deliberate move' to form 'connection' with Royals?

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 23, 2023

Prince Harry makes deliberate move to form connection with Royals?
Prince Harry makes 'deliberate move' to form 'connection' with Royals?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could trigger the Royal Family if they decide to get a house in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have seemingly lost their home in Frogmore Cottage, are tipped to look at new places in London to have a lodging space during their trips.

If the couple is successful in getting a home of their own, PR expert Kieran Elsby calls for a problem.

He told the Mirror: "While they've voiced their desire for privacy and independence, their actions, such as this potential property purchase, might be interpreted as a deliberate move to maintain a disconnect from the Royal Family.

He adds: "It's essential for them to find a balance between personal freedom and maintaining some level of connection with the institution that has been a significant part of their lives."

“Whether this signifies another layer of the royal feud or not, it's clear that the divide continues to widen,” he noticed.

More From Entertainment:

Cher gets honest about 'mean' Madonna after 'Celebration' tour clip

Cher gets honest about 'mean' Madonna after 'Celebration' tour clip
Taylor Swift keeps crushing Box Office with 'The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift keeps crushing Box Office with 'The Eras Tour' film
5 must-watch Korean thriller shows on Netflix

5 must-watch Korean thriller shows on Netflix

Elaine Devry's legacy lives on after her passing at 93

Elaine Devry's legacy lives on after her passing at 93
Bryn Christopher spills the beans on crafting 'Two of Us' with Louis Tomlinson

Bryn Christopher spills the beans on crafting 'Two of Us' with Louis Tomlinson
Katie Price's landlord dream for 'Mucky Mansion' hits renting roadblock

Katie Price's landlord dream for 'Mucky Mansion' hits renting roadblock
Blink-182 leaves 'All the Small Things' behind with iconic lineup

Blink-182 leaves 'All the Small Things' behind with iconic lineup
John Stamos exposes girlfriend Teri Copley's affair with Tony Danza

John Stamos exposes girlfriend Teri Copley's affair with Tony Danza
Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game to back 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game to back 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce
Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir

Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir
The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn

The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn
Jake Bloom's secret role in Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone friendship

Jake Bloom's secret role in Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone friendship