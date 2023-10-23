Prince Harry makes 'deliberate move' to form 'connection' with Royals?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could trigger the Royal Family if they decide to get a house in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have seemingly lost their home in Frogmore Cottage, are tipped to look at new places in London to have a lodging space during their trips.

If the couple is successful in getting a home of their own, PR expert Kieran Elsby calls for a problem.

He told the Mirror: "While they've voiced their desire for privacy and independence, their actions, such as this potential property purchase, might be interpreted as a deliberate move to maintain a disconnect from the Royal Family.

He adds: "It's essential for them to find a balance between personal freedom and maintaining some level of connection with the institution that has been a significant part of their lives."

“Whether this signifies another layer of the royal feud or not, it's clear that the divide continues to widen,” he noticed.