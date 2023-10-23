Britney Spears shares threatening message to haters

Britney Spears has a message to haters after she returned to Instagram following deactivating her account: "See you in hell."



Posting the cryptic photo to her 42 million followers, which shows a cake with "See you in hell" written over it.

Prior to the cryptic post, the Grammy winner shared another post where she was seen in a white dress.



"CLASSIC !!! I made this dress, no lie !!! It snapped in the back when I started shooting, OF COURSE !!! I've waited three years to wear it … have no idea why ??? HMMMM," the 41-year-old captioned.

The brief deactivation account comes prior to her explosive memoir release, The Woman in Me on October 24.



In the bombshell memoir, Britney also addressed her frequent sharing of provocative photos that have recently raised eyebrows.

"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," the Toxic hitmaker penned.

"But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture," excerpt shared by The New York Times.