Kim Kardashian discloses reason behind Kourtney being MIA on her birthday

Kim Kardashian finally revealed the real reason behind why Kourtney Kardashian skipped her birthday bash.

On Saturday, the reality TV star celebrated her 44th birthday and shared pictures with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner from the gathering.

Her other celebrity friends like Hailey Bieber, Sara Foster, Olivia Pierson, Steph Shepherd and Tracy Romulus also attended the party.

In the caption, she wrote: “So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends.”

Kim then thanked everyone for the "birthday love" and addressed Kourtney in the note, “Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic,” she concluded in her post.

The Poosh founder shares three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick. She is now expecting another child with husband Travis Barker who already shares two more kids - Landon and Alabama - with ex Shanna Moakler.

While Kourtney’s due date remains unclear, the timeline of her announcement suggests she'd be giving birth between October and December.