 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift gives sneaky twist to her bracelet for Travis Kelce’s game

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, October 23, 2023

Taylor Swift gives sneaky twist to her bracelet for Travis Kelce’s game
Taylor Swift gives sneaky twist to her bracelet for Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce’s recent game wearing his NFL team’s merch and a special accessory.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker made her fourth appearance at the tight-end's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. She sported a vintage 1990 red Chiefs sweatshirt with a black, pleated skirt.

Taylor ditched her usual number 13 friendship bracelet for the day and instead wore a white gold one with Travis’ jersey number 87 on it.

The number beads were aligned by beads on both sides with hearts on them while the rest of the beads were gold.

The Karma crooner enjoyed the game in a luxury box with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes and his brother Jackson Mahomes.

After the game, Travis and Taylor exited the stadium together holding hands as they got into a golf cart that took them through the parking lot. The pair was later seen leaving in a black Rolls Royce.

An insider close to her friend Blake Lively told Mail Online, "Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is falling in love with him and he feels the same way."

More From Entertainment:

All about Sofia Vergara’s new alleged lover Justin Saliman

All about Sofia Vergara’s new alleged lover Justin Saliman
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts as Duke enjoys trip without family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts as Duke enjoys trip without family
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt personal message for England Rugby team

Kate Middleton shares heartfelt personal message for England Rugby team
Kim Kardashian discloses reason behind Kourtney being MIA on her birthday

Kim Kardashian discloses reason behind Kourtney being MIA on her birthday
Irina Shayk parted ways from Tom Brady because he was ‘playing the field’?

Irina Shayk parted ways from Tom Brady because he was ‘playing the field’?
Taylor Swift strikes a pose inside Travis Kelce's home alongside NFL icon

Taylor Swift strikes a pose inside Travis Kelce's home alongside NFL icon
Matthew Vaughn calls for 'quality over quantity' in superhero films

Matthew Vaughn calls for 'quality over quantity' in superhero films
Gisele Bundchen's spectacular year after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bundchen's spectacular year after Tom Brady divorce
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse treat fans with rare public step out

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse treat fans with rare public step out
Ariana Grande puts on PDA with Ethan Slater after Dalton Gomez divorce

Ariana Grande puts on PDA with Ethan Slater after Dalton Gomez divorce
Angelina Jolie makes Brad Pitt insecure over key decision for daughter

Angelina Jolie makes Brad Pitt insecure over key decision for daughter
Britney Spears unleashes shocking revelations on sister Jamie Lynn video

Britney Spears unleashes shocking revelations on sister Jamie Lynn