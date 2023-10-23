Taylor Swift gives sneaky twist to her bracelet for Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce’s recent game wearing his NFL team’s merch and a special accessory.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker made her fourth appearance at the tight-end's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. She sported a vintage 1990 red Chiefs sweatshirt with a black, pleated skirt.

Taylor ditched her usual number 13 friendship bracelet for the day and instead wore a white gold one with Travis’ jersey number 87 on it.

The number beads were aligned by beads on both sides with hearts on them while the rest of the beads were gold.

The Karma crooner enjoyed the game in a luxury box with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes and his brother Jackson Mahomes.

After the game, Travis and Taylor exited the stadium together holding hands as they got into a golf cart that took them through the parking lot. The pair was later seen leaving in a black Rolls Royce.

An insider close to her friend Blake Lively told Mail Online, "Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is falling in love with him and he feels the same way."