Monday, October 23, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts as Duke enjoys trip without family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has commented on the Duke of Sussex solo trip to Texas where he enjoyed the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin without the Duchess of Sussex.

Scobie turned to X, formerly Twitter, and shared Harry’s sweet photos saying “Prince Harry was a VIP guest of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS at the F1 in Austin, Texas today.”

“The Duke was given a tour of the paddocks and seen chatting with GeorgeRussell (British driver) and team CEO Toto Wolff.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father appeared to be in great spirits for the race.

The Duke was all smiles as he chatted behind the scenes at Circuit of The Americas.

Prince Harry’s trip to Austin comes after he and Meghan Markle recently touched down in Atlanta after enjoying a romantic weekend away in the Caribbean.

Last time Prince Harry attended a F1 race was back in 2014. 

