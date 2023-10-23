Pregnant Kourtney sends love to Kim Kardashian on 43rd birthday

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian has extended love to sister Kim Kardashian on her 43rd birthday as she did not attend the party because she is on ‘bed rest.’



Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday in Beverly Hills with sisters Khloe, Kylie, Kendall and mom Kris Jenner.

The SKIMS founder was also joined by friends including Hailey Bieber and Lauren Sánchez.

Later, taking to Twitter and Instagram, Kim said, “So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic,” she said about her pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian who was unable to attend the birthday bash.

Over two million fans and friends reacted to Kim Kardashian’s post.



Kourtney Kardashian also sent love to Kim by pressing the heart button on her Instagram post.