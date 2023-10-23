 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s latest move causes friction with Meghan Markle

Monday, October 23, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly causing friction with his wife Meghan Markle as he is looking to buy a property in the UK in order to divide his time between Britain and the US.

According to reports, Prince Harry is hunting house near London after he and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

However, Meghan Markle does not want to return to the UK ever, a royal expert has claimed.

The Daily Express UK quoted royal expert Angela Levin as saying “Meghan doesn't want to come back to the UK ever because it's not too small and not interesting. She thinks globally.”

The OK!, citing a source, reported, "There is a divide between the couple (Meghan and Harry) on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this."

