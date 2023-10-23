Meghan Markle to reveal private conversations with Queen Elizabeth in memoir

File Footage

Meghan Markle will not openly criticize late Queen Elizabeth; however, she will disclose their private conversations in her alleged bombshell new memoir.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to further damage her relationship with the Royal family by penning her autobiography, as per recent reports.

Commenting on speculations of Meghan’s memoir, Royal expert Phil Dampier said the Duchess will focus on Kate Middleton in her tell all and might also discuss her private talks with the late monarch.

However, the commentator warned the former actor that her memoir, if she chooses to criticize Royals, would be the “last straw” with Prince Harry’s family.

He told Marie Claire, “While Meghan may not directly criticize the late Queen, she could reveal private conversations, which would be troubling for the royal family.”

But he noted that her focus will be on Kate, saying, “Everyone will be fascinated to hear Meghan’s take on her relationship with Kate, whether she was hostile or welcomed her from the start.”

“She probably thought she should have received equal treatment and didn’t appreciate that she and Harry were seen as secondary to William and Kate.

“Meghan will likely talk about the comparisons made in the press between them and may come across as bitter,” Phill added.

He went on to add that bashing more members of the royal family would “be the last straw, and I doubt William and Kate would ever talk to Harry again.”