 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle leaves royal family ‘concerned’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, October 23, 2023

Meghan Markle leaves royal family ‘concerned’
Meghan Markle leaves royal family ‘concerned’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly following in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry by writing her own memoir, and the royal family fears she could spill secrets from inside the palace.

The New Idea quoted royal commentator Phil Dampier as saying that there are huge fears over how Kate Middleton and Prince William will be portrayed in Meghan’s memoir, especially following the success of Harry's memoir Spare.

The royal expert went on to say if Meghan Markle writes a memoir, the royal family will be "very concerned."

He added the royals are already assuming the worst as they "brace themselves for more revelations."

However, Dampier claimed they (royals) will stay ‘quiet and soak it up’, even though they will be deeply hurt by it.

The royal expert told The Sun, per the New Idea that Harry's Spare was a best seller and Meghan's book would probably sell even more.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland gets 'murder threats' from Zendaya's lover boy

Tom Holland gets 'murder threats' from Zendaya's lover boy
Meghan Markle to reveal private conversations with Queen Elizabeth in memoir video

Meghan Markle to reveal private conversations with Queen Elizabeth in memoir
Prince Harry’s latest move causes friction with Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry’s latest move causes friction with Meghan Markle
Victoria Beckham to follow in David Beckham’s footsteps with own Netflix doc

Victoria Beckham to follow in David Beckham’s footsteps with own Netflix doc
Jada Pinkett, Will Smith share whopping fortune despite separation

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith share whopping fortune despite separation

Will Meghan Markle ever return to Britain? video

Will Meghan Markle ever return to Britain?
Pregnant Kourtney sends love to Kim Kardashian on 43rd birthday video

Pregnant Kourtney sends love to Kim Kardashian on 43rd birthday
Lupita Nyong'o gives inside scoop on her support system amid breakup

Lupita Nyong'o gives inside scoop on her support system amid breakup
All about Sofia Vergara’s new alleged lover Justin Saliman

All about Sofia Vergara’s new alleged lover Justin Saliman
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts as Duke enjoys trip without family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts as Duke enjoys trip without family
Taylor Swift gives sneaky twist to her bracelet for Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift gives sneaky twist to her bracelet for Travis Kelce’s game
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt personal message for England Rugby team

Kate Middleton shares heartfelt personal message for England Rugby team