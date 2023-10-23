Meghan Markle leaves royal family ‘concerned’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly following in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry by writing her own memoir, and the royal family fears she could spill secrets from inside the palace.



The New Idea quoted royal commentator Phil Dampier as saying that there are huge fears over how Kate Middleton and Prince William will be portrayed in Meghan’s memoir, especially following the success of Harry's memoir Spare.

The royal expert went on to say if Meghan Markle writes a memoir, the royal family will be "very concerned."

He added the royals are already assuming the worst as they "brace themselves for more revelations."

However, Dampier claimed they (royals) will stay ‘quiet and soak it up’, even though they will be deeply hurt by it.

The royal expert told The Sun, per the New Idea that Harry's Spare was a best seller and Meghan's book would probably sell even more.