 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lopez directs her anger at paparazzi during recent outing with Ben Affleck

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, October 23, 2023

Jennifer Lopez directs her anger at paparazzi during recent outing with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez directs her anger at paparazzi during recent outing with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez caused a stir after she was spotted with her husband Ben Affleck getting McDonalds for the fifth time during a span of two weeks.

The Hollywood diva has created a media frenzy after a controversial encounter with paparazzi during her outing, a picture of which has went viral on the internet.

In a photograph snapped by a photographer, JLo was seen expressing her discontent and frustration in a rather unconventional manner, using a rude gesture with her finger.

Jennifer Lopez directs her anger at paparazzi during recent outing with Ben Affleck

This unexpected display of emotion left many speculating about the reasons behind her uncharacteristic reaction with some guessing that it might be because of Ben Affleck.

Some other social media users suggest that Lopez directed her anger, she had at Affleck, on the photographers while others were of the opinion that she might vented her frustration toward something a paparazzo must have done.

The real reason, however, remains a mystery but has sparked a wide range of opinions and reactions across social networks and in the media.

Many have voiced their support for Lopez, highlighting the importance of defending her right to privacy, on social media platforms, as per Marca Magazine.

They argue that celebrities, just like anyone else, deserve personal space and the ability to express their emotions without constant scrutiny.

On the other hand, some critics have condemned the Hollywood star for her abrupt gesture, claiming that it was an unnecessary display of rudeness. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle will never let Prince William share screen time video

Meghan Markle will never let Prince William share screen time
5 must watch Netflix thriller movies with mind bending plots

5 must watch Netflix thriller movies with mind bending plots

Prince Harry’s chosen Meghan Markle to beat Prince William as number 1 video

Prince Harry’s chosen Meghan Markle to beat Prince William as number 1
Travis Kelce gets labelled as ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’: Watch reaction video

Travis Kelce gets labelled as ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’: Watch reaction
Anti-monarchy group chief reacts as King Charles makes personal donation to charity video

Anti-monarchy group chief reacts as King Charles makes personal donation to charity
Tom Holland gets 'murder threats' from Zendaya's lover boy

Tom Holland gets 'murder threats' from Zendaya's lover boy
Meghan Markle leaves royal family ‘concerned’

Meghan Markle leaves royal family ‘concerned’

Meghan Markle to reveal private conversations with Queen Elizabeth in memoir video

Meghan Markle to reveal private conversations with Queen Elizabeth in memoir
Prince Harry’s latest move causes friction with Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry’s latest move causes friction with Meghan Markle
Victoria Beckham to follow in David Beckham’s footsteps with own Netflix doc

Victoria Beckham to follow in David Beckham’s footsteps with own Netflix doc
Jada Pinkett, Will Smith share whopping fortune despite separation

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith share whopping fortune despite separation

Will Meghan Markle ever return to Britain? video

Will Meghan Markle ever return to Britain?