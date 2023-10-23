 
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Anti-monarchy group chief reacts as King Charles makes personal donation to charity

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 23, 2023

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has expressed his views after King Charles reportedly made personal donations to a charity.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter, and said “Charles has made a six-figure personal donation to the “Coronation Food Project” enabling 8 new food hubs to be built across the UK, redistributing 200 million meals a year, with grants and funding for food charities.”

“The Government and opposition are ‘supportive’ of the plans,” the royal expert further said.

Commenting on it, Smith said, “Utterly pathetic from Charles.”

The anti-monarchy group chief went on to claim, “He (King Charles) avoids inheritance tax, takes a personal income of more than £22m a year and spends hundreds of millions of our money on the monarchy and its daft ceremonies.

“But it’s all ok because he’s given a couple of hundred thousand to a charity.”

