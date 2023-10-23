 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt ‘low blow’ strategy against royal family?

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, October 23, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt ‘low blow’ strategy against royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly adopted a ‘low blow’ strategy against King Charles and the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

The royal expert also advised Britain’s King Charles that the monarch must not resort to Meghan and Harry’s alleged "low blow" attacks.

Speaking to GB News, per Daily Express UK, royal expert Dr. Ed Owens claims that the true threat to the image of the Royal family does not come from the Duchess of Sussex, but from the King’s younger son himself.

The author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself? said Prince Harry did more damage to the Firm with the success of Spare than with any "tell all" interview he and his wife Meghan Markle have done in the past, or will do in the future.

He further said the royal family must not deign to the ‘low blow’ strategy adopted by Harry and Meghan.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez twisting her personality to sway Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez twisting her personality to sway Ben Affleck
Bianca Censori's true feelings exposed ahead of Kanye West's album release

Bianca Censori's true feelings exposed ahead of Kanye West's album release

Prince Harry thoughtfully planning next move to disconnect from Royal Family

Prince Harry thoughtfully planning next move to disconnect from Royal Family
Victoria Beckham rocks cream sating dress for fashion event in Miami

Victoria Beckham rocks cream sating dress for fashion event in Miami
Kim Kardashian didn't feel ‘romantic connection’ to Kanye West during marriage

Kim Kardashian didn't feel ‘romantic connection’ to Kanye West during marriage
Meghan Markle will never let Prince William share screen time video

Meghan Markle will never let Prince William share screen time
Top 5 must watch Netflix thriller movies with mind bending plots

Top 5 must watch Netflix thriller movies with mind bending plots

Prince Harry’s chosen Meghan Markle to beat Prince William as number 1 video

Prince Harry’s chosen Meghan Markle to beat Prince William as number 1
Travis Kelce gets labelled as ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’: Watch reaction video

Travis Kelce gets labelled as ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’: Watch reaction
Anti-monarchy group chief reacts as King Charles makes personal donation to charity video

Anti-monarchy group chief reacts as King Charles makes personal donation to charity
Jennifer Lopez directs her anger at paparazzi during recent outing with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez directs her anger at paparazzi during recent outing with Ben Affleck
Tom Holland gets 'murder threats' from Zendaya's lover boy

Tom Holland gets 'murder threats' from Zendaya's lover boy