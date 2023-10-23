Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt ‘low blow’ strategy against royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly adopted a ‘low blow’ strategy against King Charles and the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.



The royal expert also advised Britain’s King Charles that the monarch must not resort to Meghan and Harry’s alleged "low blow" attacks.

Speaking to GB News, per Daily Express UK, royal expert Dr. Ed Owens claims that the true threat to the image of the Royal family does not come from the Duchess of Sussex, but from the King’s younger son himself.

The author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself? said Prince Harry did more damage to the Firm with the success of Spare than with any "tell all" interview he and his wife Meghan Markle have done in the past, or will do in the future.

He further said the royal family must not deign to the ‘low blow’ strategy adopted by Harry and Meghan.