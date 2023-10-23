 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Best Korean dramas in October on Netflix: Check list

In April, Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos shook hands with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Washington, announcing the streamer will pour in over $2 billion in Korean content. 

Now, the streamer has unveiled its most extensive K-content lineup yet. In October, some highly-anticipated series will treat the fans to the fullest.

Ballerina

Cast: Jeon Jong-Seo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Park Yu-rim

Helmed by: Lee Chung-hyun

Plot: Ballerina revolves around an ex-bodyguard, Ok-ju, who sets out for retribution for a loved one who was killed unjustly.

Releasing Date: October 6

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Starring: Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu and Byeon Woo-Seok

Filmmaker: Kim Jung-sik

Plot: Strong Girl Nam-soon follows Kang Nam-soon's quest to search for her parents after she went missing in Mongolia during childhood. In her search, however, the protagonist was entangled in a drug case.

Releasing Date: October 7

Doona!

Leads: Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin

Director: Lee Jung-hyo

Story: Adapted from The Girl Downstairs, the story focuses on Won-jun, a university student whose star brightens after a former K-pop star walks into his life to live with him.

