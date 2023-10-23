Best Korean dramas in October on Netflix: Check list

Monday, October 23, 2023
In April, Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos shook hands with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Washington, announcing the streamer will pour in over $2 billion in Korean content.
Now, the streamer has unveiled its most extensive K-content lineup yet. In October, some highly-anticipated series will treat the fans to the fullest.
Cast: Jeon Jong-Seo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Park Yu-rim
Helmed by: Lee Chung-hyun
Plot: Ballerina revolves around an ex-bodyguard, Ok-ju, who sets out for retribution for a loved one who was killed unjustly.
Releasing Date: October 6
Starring: Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu and Byeon Woo-Seok
Filmmaker: Kim Jung-sik
Plot: Strong Girl Nam-soon follows Kang Nam-soon's quest to search for her parents after she went missing in Mongolia during childhood. In her search, however, the protagonist was entangled in a drug case.
Releasing Date: October 7
Leads: Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin
Director: Lee Jung-hyo
Story: Adapted from The Girl Downstairs, the story focuses on Won-jun, a university student whose star brightens after a former K-pop star walks into his life to live with him.