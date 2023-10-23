 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave Chiefs game hand-in-hand

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 23, 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look loved up as they leave another Chiefs match together
Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left the Kansas City Chiefs versus Los Angeles Chargers game hand-in-hand on Sunday.

The couple were in high spirits as they left the game after the NFL star’s team won 31 to 17.

This was the fourth Chiefs match that the Karma hitmaker has attended in support of her new beau.

Taylor, 33, sported a red Chiefs sweatshirt and paired it with a pleated black skirt and black heeled loafers. The pop star even added a bracelet that had Kelce’s number 87 on it.

During the game, she enthusiastically cheered and even shared a handshake with Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife.

Meanwhile, the two -time Super Bowl winning champion wore a red flannel with tan pants.

Following the game, Kelce announced that he would be celebrating his triumph with friends and family at his mansion.

According to the Daily Mail, the afterparty featured delicious food from Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue.

Prior to her presence at the Chiefs game, Swift was seen pregaming at Kelce's residence with retired NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar, sporting Chiefs merch. 

