Monday, October 23, 2023
Princess Eugenie using Hollywood connections to help Meghan and Harry?

Monday, October 23, 2023

Princess Eugenie using Hollywood connections to help Meghan and Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's efforts to make a career in Hollywood are often discussed by the British media.

Some tabloids go on to mock the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for "failing to make" a breakthrough while the couple's fans get excited whenever the duo is seen with a Hollywood celebrity.

But one thing that is overlooked by the media is that Princess Eugene apparently has more connections in the entertainment industry than any other member of the family.

It was recently noticed that Hollywood actors Demi Moore, Riley Keough, and model Naomi Campbell were prominent among those who used their social media accounts to send greetings to Eugenie and her husband Jack  Brooksbank on the couple's wedding anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary! Gorgeous day and a stunning family. Love you," wrote Demi Moore in the comments section.

Princess Eugenie has amassed 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

The princess, on the other hand,  does not follow any celebrity on Instagram with one exception.

A look at her Instagram reveals that the only celebrity the royal is following on the social media platform is Camila Alves McConaughey, the Brazilian singer, and designer who is married to Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey.

Princess Eugenie is the only member of the royal family who has maintained a close relationship with Harry and Meghan despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being shunned by senior royals.

Given the status of her relationship with Meghan and Harry, the daughter of Prince Andrew is expected to use her connections to help the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their career in the US.

