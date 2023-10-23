Taylor Swift bashed for high fiving Jackson Mahomes amid sexual assault charges

Taylor Swift’s fans are both concerned fore her safety and disappointed by her high five with Jackson Mahomes

Taylor Swift’s fans are concerned and disappointed with the singer for sharing a box with Jackson Mahomes during Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

Jackson Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother who was famously charged with three counts of felony for sexual assault. The charges came in May and Jackson is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

Fans were shocked when Jackson appeared behind Taylor Swift and Birttany Mahomes in their box as they cheered their men on.

Taylor and Brittany were seen jumping up and down and doing their own new handshake when the Chiefs scored. What disappointed fans was that the two pals also included Jackson, 23, in their handshake.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and some also wondered if the Grammy winner even knows about Jackson’s sexual battery charges.

One user wrote, “i love taylor and i’d defend her until the end of time but watching her interact with jackson mahomes today was truly disgusting as someone who’s been [sexually assaulted].”

Another argued that Taylor shouldn’t be hanging out with a man charged with sexual abuse as she has been through it herself: “It’s actually a shame as a Taylor swift fan to see her, who famously sued a man for groping her and won, interacting with Jackson Mahomes.”

A third user wrote, “Taylor swift with known Sexual Assaulter Jackson Mahomes. Does Taylor condone sexual assault?”

A fourth user wrote: “Taylor Swift CHOOSING to be in the family suite knowing Jackson Mahomes would be there speaks volumes.”