Bradley Cooper fuels Gigi Hadid romance rumor with fashion choice

Bradley Cooper has intensified rumors of romance with Gigi Hadid in new outing

Speculation about a potential romantic relationship between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid has been intensifying after the pair was spotted together on multiple occasions in New York City.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Cooper was recently seen wearing a shirt from Hadid's own clothing line, Guest in Residence.

The 48-year-old actor donned a Plaid Work Shirt from Hadid's cashmere brand, featuring a combination of green stripes and shades of gray plaid.

Cooper paired the cashmere button-up with navy chinos and Nike Air Jordan Mocha sneakers. Completing his casual look, he wore a beige beanie and sported dark aviators while clutching a rolled-up white paper.

Meanwhile, Hadid has frequently been seen wearing pieces from her own fashion line during her outings.

Recent sightings include her sporting a slouchy oatmeal-colored cashmere sweater with a black leather skirt, a slouchy coverall, trousers, and a cable-knit sweater as she navigated the streets of NYC.

The dating rumors between Cooper and Hadid began earlier this month when they were spotted enjoying a dinner date at the popular celebrity spot Via Carota in New York City.

Since then, their public appearances together and Cooper's choice to wear a design from Hadid's clothing line have only fueled speculation about a possible romantic connection between the two.