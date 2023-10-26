Usher extends warm gesture to LA Aces following WNBA Championship

Usher, widely regarded as the King of Las Vegas, has demonstrated his respect and support for the queens of the court, the Las Vegas Aces, following their recent WNBA championship win.

The R&B superstar's gracious response to A'ja Wilson, a standout player for the Aces, showcased his appreciation for the team's remarkable achievement.

A'ja Wilson, the WNBA's reigning MVP, took to social media on Sunday, extending an invitation to Usher for the Aces' championship parade. Wilson's message, "Hey @Usher, if ya not busy our parade is tomorrow …if ya wanna slide," quickly garnered attention from fans and fellow celebrities.

In a heartwarming video message posted on Wednesday via his X account, Usher conveyed his congratulations to the Vegas Aces and specifically mentioned A'ja Wilson.

Although he expressed regret for missing the parade, he emphasized his admiration for the team's back-to-back championship victories saying, “Couldn't be at the parade, but I wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations to you and all the lovely ladies that — once again — did it again.”

Usher also extended a warm invitation to A'ja Wilson and the entire Las Vegas Aces team to witness his "My Way" residency shows in Las Vegas, an event that recently drew luminaries like Doja Cat and Jessica Alba.

The gesture underlines the unity and camaraderie between Las Vegas' entertainment and sports communities. Usher's support is not only a testament to his respect for the champions but also a celebration of the city's vibrant spirit and its bond with its talented athletes.