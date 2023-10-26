 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Mason Hughes

Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah's date night dispels split rumours

Al and Noor started dating in April 2022, and they welcomed their first child, Roman, in June 2023

Mason Hughes

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Al Pacino, Noor Alfallahs date night dispels split rumours

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have brushed off the reports of their split as the couple was spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at Pace Italian restaurant on Tuesday.

This comes just days after the 29-year-old producer was spotted enjoying a lunch date with Prince Alexander von Furstenberg, the son of iconic fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg and Prince Egon von Fürstenberg, sparking rumours of her split with the 83-year-old actor.

The couple's recent outing cleared the air regarding their relationship. Noor kept her wardrobe casual for the outing rocking in an all-black ensemble. She was spotted wearing a pair of black drawstring trousers, paired with the same coloured T-shirt and cropped leather jacket of black colour.

Al and Noor started dating in April 2022, and they welcomed their first child, Roman, in June 2023.

Earlier, Noor filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court, pleading for the sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their son with reasonable visitations from Al.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the couple revealed to the publication, "Noor and Al are still together. They have reached a mutual agreement regarding their child's custody." 

