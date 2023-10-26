 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Julia Fox fangirls over Kim Kardashian: 'Go to bat for her'

Julia Fox expresses her admiration for Kim Kardashian and addresses fashion influence rumors

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Julia Fox fangirls over Kim Kardashian: Go to bat for her
Julia Fox fangirls over Kim Kardashian: 'Go to bat for her'

Julia Fox, multi-talented celerity star and Kanye West's ex-girlfriend, addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with Kim Kardashian and the similarity in their fashion choices. 

The 33-year-old star, known for her role in "Uncut Gems," expressed her admiration for Kardashian and clarified her stance on the supposed fashion influence.

"I actually really love her," Fox revealed when shown a picture of Kardashian, whom she had grown up watching on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

She went on to say that she had defended Kardashian when others criticized her, emphasizing "I would always go to bat for her.”

When asked about whether Kardashian had ever drawn inspiration from her style, Fox acknowledged, "I would say that there have been some looks that are a little similar to mine." 

However, she diplomatically attributed these similarities to trends, stating, "I don't know if I'm on her mood board or anything like that."

The pair has indeed been spotted wearing similar outfits over the years, including designs by Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace and Alexander Wang.

This isn't the first time Fox has mentioned Kardashian recently. She disclosed in her memoir that Kardashian played a role in her split from Kanye West, revealing a phone call where she alleged Kardashian referred to her as a former "drug addict." 

Despite the complex relationship between the two, Fox praised Kardashian's acting skills, particularly her role in American Horror Story, acknowledging her as a "multi-talented queen."

More From Entertainment:

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham
Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK
David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’

David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’
Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon

Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon
Julianne Moore reacts to Maine mass shootings

Julianne Moore reacts to Maine mass shootings