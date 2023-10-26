Julia Fox fangirls over Kim Kardashian: 'Go to bat for her'

Julia Fox, multi-talented celerity star and Kanye West's ex-girlfriend, addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with Kim Kardashian and the similarity in their fashion choices.

The 33-year-old star, known for her role in "Uncut Gems," expressed her admiration for Kardashian and clarified her stance on the supposed fashion influence.

"I actually really love her," Fox revealed when shown a picture of Kardashian, whom she had grown up watching on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She went on to say that she had defended Kardashian when others criticized her, emphasizing "I would always go to bat for her.”

When asked about whether Kardashian had ever drawn inspiration from her style, Fox acknowledged, "I would say that there have been some looks that are a little similar to mine."

However, she diplomatically attributed these similarities to trends, stating, "I don't know if I'm on her mood board or anything like that."

The pair has indeed been spotted wearing similar outfits over the years, including designs by Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace and Alexander Wang.

This isn't the first time Fox has mentioned Kardashian recently. She disclosed in her memoir that Kardashian played a role in her split from Kanye West, revealing a phone call where she alleged Kardashian referred to her as a former "drug addict."

Despite the complex relationship between the two, Fox praised Kardashian's acting skills, particularly her role in American Horror Story, acknowledging her as a "multi-talented queen."