Jonathan Majors to face legal proceedings in assault case

Jonathan Majors, the Hollywood actor entangled in a legal battle following his arrest in a domestic assault case, has faced a setback as the judge has denied the motion put forward by the actor's legal team for the case's dismissal.

The motion was denied by a New York judge and the trial is announced to begin on November 29, 2023.

According to Variety Magazine, the Marvel actor appeared in court on Wednesday via a Zoom meeting, and his defense attorney, Michael Gaffey, filed a motion requesting that the contested evidence remains under seal due to high high-profile nature of the case.

The judge has not yet decided on the motion and asked the reporters in the courtroom to submit papers to oppose the motion by November 6, 2023.

The case against Jonathan Majors

Jonathan is facing a legal battle after his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, filed a complaint against the actor, accusing him of assault and aggravated harassment after an alleged domestic dispute. The actor was subsequently arrested on March 25, 2023 from Manhattan.

The Hollywood star has pleaded not guilty to all four charges levelled against him. As per Variety, the actor can face up to a one-year prison sentence if found guilty on charges of harassment and assault.

Setbacks due to ongoing legal battle

Jonathan has already faced the repercussions of the allegations as he was dropped by his PR team at the Lede Company and his Entertainment 360 management.