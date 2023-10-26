 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'mockery' on Family Guy amuses haters: 'Keep it coming'

Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new parody on Family Guy has come under the radar.

In a recent installment, the American sitcom has poked fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their means to earn money.

Noting how the couple has been able to make big bucks without the British citizen taxes, the show portrayed both the husband and wife in swimming suits.  

While the comedy created a havoc on social media, fans jumped the bandwagon to share their comments on the episode.

One tweeted: “I don't think this is the mockery you think it is. Family Guy is showing how much H&M are thriving and how easy it is for them to earn money without getting British commoner's Taxes.. ALSO - the Royal Family is "made up nonsense" -- so true! That's the BURN!” one tweeted.

“I shouldn’t have left that made-up nonsense…’ The British Royal Family is royal actually the BUTT of the joke,” another explained.

A third commented: “Meh. Family Guy does this to all celebrities. Everybody laughs, and nobody cares."

Others were quick to support the sitcom for making fun of the royal couple.

“Ow much more mockery can this couple take.. keep it coming.”

“They are the laughingstock of Hollywood. No one likes them left and right,” one added.

