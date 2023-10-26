Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend arrested after assault allegations

Jonathan Majors recently faced a setback as the court denied his motion to dismiss the domestic assault case filed against him by his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

It has now been reported that the actor has struck back as Jabbari was arrested by New York City police on Wednesday evening at Manhattan's 10th Precinct for allegedly striking the actor. She was booked for misdemeanour assault and criminal mischief.

According to TMZ, Jonathan's girlfriend scratched him on his right hand, tore off the buttons of his coat, and damaged his front pocket. The actor filed a cross-complaint against his now ex-girlfriend on June 22.

A disagreement has been reported between the NYPD and D.A.'s office over the arrest of Jabbari. The Manhattan D.A.'s office filed papers telling the court on Tuesday that they have no intentions of prosecuting Jonathan's girlfriend for the belated allegations levelled by the actor regarding the March 25, 2023 incident.

Jonathan is facing a legal battle after his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, filed a complaint against the actor, accusing him of assault and aggravated harassment after an alleged domestic dispute.

The Hollywood star has pleaded not guilty to all four charges levelled against him.