 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend arrested after assault allegations

Grace Jabbari has been booked for misdemeanour assault and criminal mischief

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Jonathan Majors ex-girlfriend arrested after assault allegations
Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend arrested after assault allegations

Jonathan Majors recently faced a setback as the court denied his motion to dismiss the domestic assault case filed against him by his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. 

It has now been reported that the actor has struck back as Jabbari was arrested by New York City police on Wednesday evening at Manhattan's 10th Precinct for allegedly striking the actor. She was booked for misdemeanour assault and criminal mischief.

According to TMZ, Jonathan's girlfriend scratched him on his right hand, tore off the buttons of his coat, and damaged his front pocket. The actor filed a cross-complaint against his now ex-girlfriend on June 22.

A disagreement has been reported between the NYPD and D.A.'s office over the arrest of Jabbari. The Manhattan D.A.'s office filed papers telling the court on Tuesday that they have no intentions of prosecuting Jonathan's girlfriend for the belated allegations levelled by the actor regarding the March 25, 2023 incident.

Jonathan is facing a legal battle after his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, filed a complaint against the actor, accusing him of assault and aggravated harassment after an alleged domestic dispute. 

The Hollywood star has pleaded not guilty to all four charges levelled against him. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham
Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK
David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’

David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’
Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon

Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon